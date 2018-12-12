Owners of mining project south of Houston allowed to drill again

New Nadina Explorations Limited first set out to explore Silver Queen’s numerous veins in 2011. The project is located approximately 43 km south of Houston. (New Nadina Explorations Limited photo)

New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September

New Nadina Explorations Limited is once again allowed to conduct exploration drilling at its Silver Queen project, which is located approximately 43 km south of Houston.

The company’s free miners certificate (FMC), which had been suspended on Sept. 13, 2018, has now been reinstated.

New Nadina has complied with the conditions imposed by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources under the suspension order. Conditions included the completion of a reclamation plan for all outstanding reclamation.

According to New Nadina’s President and CEO John Jewitt, the company is now developing plans to resume drilling at Silver Queen. However, he said the company won’t be able to provide further details until these plans are finalized and approved by the board of directors.

New Nadina’s FMC was suspended after the company failed to serve notice of mining activities to a landowner. The company also failed to provide “accurate details” with respect to exact dates on which it intended to conduct mining activities in landowner notifications.

When asked when the company expects to open a mine at Silver Queen, Jewitt said this process could still take a few years.

“We’ve got a lot of drilling before we can make that decision,” he told Houston Today earlier this year. “Our actual mine operation is probably a few years off, but we could possibly be underway three years from now.”

New Nadina first set out to explore Silver Queen’s numerous veins in 2011.

Jewitt added that a mine at Silver Queen would create hundreds of jobs for the region.

