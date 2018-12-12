Owners of mining project south of Houston allowed to drill again

New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September

New Nadina Explorations Limited first set out to explore Silver Queen’s numerous veins in 2011. The project is located approximately 43 km south of Houston. (New Nadina Explorations Limited photo)

New Nadina Explorations Limited is once again allowed to conduct exploration drilling at its Silver Queen project, which is located approximately 43 km south of Houston.

The company’s free miners certificate (FMC), which had been suspended on Sept. 13, 2018, has now been reinstated.

READ MORE: Operations at Silver Queen suspended for four months

New Nadina has complied with the conditions imposed by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources under the suspension order. Conditions included the completion of a reclamation plan for all outstanding reclamation.

According to New Nadina’s President and CEO John Jewitt, the company is now developing plans to resume drilling at Silver Queen. However, he said the company won’t be able to provide further details until these plans are finalized and approved by the board of directors.

New Nadina’s FMC was suspended after the company failed to serve notice of mining activities to a landowner. The company also failed to provide “accurate details” with respect to exact dates on which it intended to conduct mining activities in landowner notifications.

When asked when the company expects to open a mine at Silver Queen, Jewitt said this process could still take a few years.

“We’ve got a lot of drilling before we can make that decision,” he told Houston Today earlier this year. “Our actual mine operation is probably a few years off, but we could possibly be underway three years from now.”

New Nadina first set out to explore Silver Queen’s numerous veins in 2011.

Jewitt added that a mine at Silver Queen would create hundreds of jobs for the region.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

Just Posted

Owners of mining project south of Houston allowed to drill again

New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September

Council seeks to replace By-Mac Park’s boat launch

The boat launch is currently unusable; district has received several complaints

Houston residents raise concerns over “dangerous” street corner

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” says local resident

Sullivan Motor Products and Finning work together to alleviate hunger in Houston

The companies also held a coat drive on Dec. 1

Gitxsan forming cross-sector salmon management team

Nation again declares closure of fishery in territory for 2019

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Most Read