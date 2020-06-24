Over 40 participate in annual fry release into Buck Creek

Around 5,000 Buck Creek Canfor hatchery fry released in total throughout day

It might have felt a little different from past years, but the annual release out of the Buck Creek Canfor hatchery saw approximately 5,000 fry released into both the Buck Creek and Bulkley River.

Over 40 people came to the June 13 event to help A Rocha Canada project coordinator for Northern B.C. Cindy Verbeek and a number of other volunteers release fry into the Buck Creek.

“There was a lot of logistics this year,” she said with a laugh. “But people had lots of fun and we got some really good feedback about how it flowed smoothly.”

READ MORE: A Rocha Canada moves ahead with hatchery expansion project

In response to COVID-19 there were a number of changes to this year’s event, namely the cancellation of the normally-held open house in addition to the release. Participants had to sign up and come at specific times so that organizers could stagger how many people were present to comply with provincial guidelines in place and keep total numbers under 50.

Once participants arrived they went through a hand cleaning station and picked up their supples — pre-packaged into Ziploc bags — before moving to separate stations to maintain distancing.

Participants then took a cup full of fry and poured it down a chute into the creek, with Verbeek estimating some 300 fry released into the creek.

After the public portion of the event ended, volunteers moved onto the Bulkley River portion of the release sending some 4,700 other fry into the river through a firehose connected to a tank filled with fry.

She noted that as a stewardship hatchery, the Buck Creek Canfor hatchery is focused mostly on community engagement and education, with the small supplemental numbers of fish acting more as a teaching tool and less as a population supplementation, although she said it does accomplish the latter goal but on a smaller scale than something like a production hatchery.

Verbeek said construction has also begun on the Nature Centre being built alongside the hatchery.

“They’re pouring the [concrete] tomorrow (June 17),” she said, adding that they are hopeful construction of the exterior will be completed during the end of the summer.

In terms of upcoming events, Verbeek said she will still be hosting her annual “bio blitz”, with participants joining her to catch or identify as many insects as they can in the Houston area within a 24-to-48-hour period. She said due to COVID-19 the event may have to be smaller than in previous years due to restrictions.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

Lifeguard app launched to prevent drug overdoses

The province-backed app to notify first responders if things go wrong

Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

RCMP detachment remains closed to public

But could re-open soon for counter services

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Most Read