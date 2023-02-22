Students enjoyed campfire hotdogs for lunch.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Outdoors knowledge spurs Twain Sullivan educational day

Local experts pass along their expertise

Twain Sullivan students spent last week at Irrigation Lake, absorbing and participating in activities designed to increase their traditional ecological knowledge.

“As a school we spend the day on the land learning about our environment,” explained teacher Tanya Margerm.

“This year we had five different stations for the kids to rotate through that had different community experts. We had an ice fishing station with parents, high school students and staff sharing their passion and expertise around winter fishing.”

Those coming out to share their knowledge included a Houston Search and Rescue team come to teach students about ice safety and cold water recovery, Cindy Verbeek from the Houston Nature Centre to teach about birds, bird song and their winter habitat and Jim, Tracy and Dylan Delamare teach students about tracking animals, animals as a resource and their winter habits.

“The children also spent time snowshoeing and tried their hands at willow weaving,” said Margerm.

Twain Sullivan has a traditional ecological knowledge day each season and the spring event takes place May 18 at Silverthorne Lake.

 

Marcus Kettle is seen ice fishing. Holes were drilled by community members who mentored the kids in ice fishing. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

This group of students believe that staying quiet is the best way to catch a fish. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Students gathered one division at a time to learn about ice safety and were able to watch a live rescue preformed by Houston's Search and Rescue Crew. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the Twain Sullivan Elementary School on Irrigation Lake for their traditional ecological knowledge event. SAR member Daniel made the leap into the lake water to simulate a person falling through the ice and the showed the students how to safely preform a rescue. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Along with hotdogs in the camp fire the students were wrapping bannock on a forked stick and cooking it on open camp fire. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

