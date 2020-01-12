In this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, photo strong waves crash on the seashore near Otter Rock in Lincoln County, Ore. A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean Saturday, on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Oregon girl dead, boy missing after being swept into ocean

The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning.

The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said.

Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby city of Seaside, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy.

A police officer initially found the man struggling to get out of the water, while the girl was farther offshore. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The father’s condition was not immediately available.

The hours-long search for the boy was suspended once it became dark.

The National Weather Service had issued a high-surf warning in the area for Saturday, as large waves made for dangerous surf topping 30 feet (9.1 metres).

On Sunday, the weather service also issued a beach hazard update that warned of sneaker waves that could suddenly pull people into the water and be strong enough to lift and roll logs.

ALSO READ: Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Erroneous nuclear alert issued during training exercise, Ont. government says
Next story
Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Just Posted

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

PHOTOS: RCMP say jugs of accelerant, partly-cut trees found along Morice West Forest Service Road

Police also found fuel-soaked rags and stacks of tires covered by tarps

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Four vehicles involved in Jan. 7 accident near Topley

Three people taken to hospital

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Most Read