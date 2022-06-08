Opening day of Esso station in Houston delayed

The Esso station in Houston was hoping to open June 13 but has been delayed by 20 days. Owner Parm Klar said, “We originally plan to be open on June 13, but since BC Hydro is working on beautification of downtown and changing over head power to underground they can’t provide us power for another 20 days.” The news Esso station has been under construction since 2021. At the moment the business is looking for employees to fill numerous positions. Anyone interested in apply can drop off their resume at Subway. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)