Open houses set for May in Terrace, Prince Rupert for KSI Lisims LNG Project

The open houses provide an opportunity to learn more or comment on the project

British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office is seeking public comment on the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG Terminal project in the Nass Valley and will host two in-person open houses during which residents can learn more.

A Prince Rupert session will take place on May 4 at the Crest Hotel from 6 to 8 p.m., and a Terrace session will take place on May 3 at the Best Western Hotel from 6 to 8 p.m.

The events are an opportunity to tell the Environmental Assessment Office about the areas that are important to the community when it comes to development. The comment period is set to open on April 27 and run until May 29.

The Ksi Lisims LNG project is designed to be the largest net-zero LNG export facility in the world. Once operational, it will produce 12 million tonnes of LNG per year. It is expected to create thousands of jobs and provide substantial financial benefits to the Nisga’a and neighbouring Indigenous nations.

“I am pleased to see the B.C. government’s new LNG framework recognizing what we have long known: that economic reconciliation and net-zero LNG development go hand in hand,” said Eva Clayton, president of Nisga’a Lisims Government.

In March, the Ksi Lisims LNG project received a readiness decision from the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office, which marks the end of the early engagement phase and the start of the application phase.

The Ksi Lisims LNG is now working toward filing an environmental assessment application later this year that will provide a comprehensive analysis of the project’s potential impacts and benefits.

The Government of Canada also issued Ksi Lisims LNG a 40-year export licence on March 15.

“The Ksi Lisims project establishes a new blueprint for low carbon LNG design, and we’re confident it will meet British Columbia’s high standards,” said Davis Thames, president of Western LNG.

There will also be a virtual information session on May 10 from noon to 2 p.m. To register, go to www.gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments

