Open house in Houston

Contact North held an open house on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are open weekly with flexible hours based on the needs of the community. Primarily it offers adult learning and students exploring credit opportunities. This is a pilot project funded by provincial government to connect community members with online education and a variety of student supports. Alyssa-Dawn Lyon is the regional learning opportunity coordinator and Maxie Wiebe is the community learning opportunity guide. Everyone is welcome to come and use the computers for a work space. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)