Contact North held an open house on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open house in Houston

Contact North held an open house on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are open weekly with flexible hours based on the needs of the community. Primarily it offers adult learning and students exploring credit opportunities. This is a pilot project funded by provincial government to connect community members with online education and a variety of student supports. Alyssa-Dawn Lyon is the regional learning opportunity coordinator and Maxie Wiebe is the community learning opportunity guide. Everyone is welcome to come and use the computers for a work space. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

Contact North held an open house on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Previous story
Death of child in Okanagan leads to neglect charges

Just Posted

The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for thrills and chills for Halloween?

Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project’s steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete

(l-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct 27th home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Let’s go Flyers

Camping services at Bymac Park and a nearby alternate location end as of Nov. 1. (File photo)
Campground services end as of today