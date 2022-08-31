Open fire prohibitions rescinded across Northwest Fire Centre

Cooler and rainy weather reduces risks

Fire ban rescinded in the Northwest Fire Centre area. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Effective as of Aug. 30, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) rescinded the Category 2 and Category 3 open fire prohibition for Houston, Burns Lake and the rest of Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) area that took effect at the end of July.

Cooler temperatures and recent precipitation have greatly reduced the wildfire risk allowing for all open fires to resume throughout the Northwest Fire Centre.

The public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Category 2 open fires are now permitted throughout the NWFC. Category 2 fires include: material in 1 or 2 piles not exceeding 2-metres in height and 3-metres in width, or stubble or grass burning over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 open fires are now permitted throughout the NWFC.

Category 3 fires include: any fire larger than 2-metres high by 3-metres wide, 3 or more concurrently burning piles no larger than 2-metres high by 3-metres wide, 1 or more burning windrows, or stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity download the BC Wildfire Service app or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

Previous story
Thousands in B.C. will continue to die until there is a safe drug supply, say advocates
Next story
Landmark agreement to protect 45 sacred sites across Stó:lō territory a first for B.C.

Just Posted

Fire ban rescinded in the Northwest Fire Centre area. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Open fire prohibitions rescinded across Northwest Fire Centre

‘Elect Her’ is a project aimed at increasing representation of women in northwest B.C.’s local governments. (File photo)
Kitimat and Smithers team up to attract more women to local governments in northwest B.C.

A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)
Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

Fieldwork undertaken by Kitselas Geothermal to explore the feasibility of a geothermal power project at Lakelse Lake. (Photo courtesy Kitselas Geothermal)
Shell signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.