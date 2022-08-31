Open fire prohibitions rescinded across Northwest Fire Centre

Effective as of Aug. 30, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) rescinded the Category 2 and Category 3 open fire prohibition for Houston, Burns Lake and the rest of Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) area that took effect at the end of July.

Cooler temperatures and recent precipitation have greatly reduced the wildfire risk allowing for all open fires to resume throughout the Northwest Fire Centre.

The public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Category 2 open fires are now permitted throughout the NWFC. Category 2 fires include: material in 1 or 2 piles not exceeding 2-metres in height and 3-metres in width, or stubble or grass burning over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 open fires are now permitted throughout the NWFC.

Category 3 fires include: any fire larger than 2-metres high by 3-metres wide, 3 or more concurrently burning piles no larger than 2-metres high by 3-metres wide, 1 or more burning windrows, or stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity download the BC Wildfire Service app or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.