Open fire ban lifted throughout the Northwest Fire Centre

The category 2 and 3 open fire ban has been lifted as of June 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Black Press Media)

The open fire ban has been lifted by B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) for the entire region covering the Northwest Fire Centre, starting noon of June 18.

There was a province-wide ban on open fire burning since mid-April to ensure the health and safety of the public as well as to reduce the burden on firefighting resources. However, the entire month of June has been significantly wetter than usual and the increase in precipitation has resulted in reassuring the BCWS that the chances of escaped fires during open burning would be lower. There also have been no active fires in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The Northwest Fire Centre and the BCWS however maintain their position of cautioning the public during any such open burning or campfire use.

The permitted Category 2 and Category 3 open fires include the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, burn cages, exploding binary targets, stubble or grass burning over an area less than 0.2 hectares in size, one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres in height by three metres in width and the burning of windrows. However, for those who want to light a category 3 fire, are required to obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717.

BCWS has also released a poster explaining the different categories of open burning and the applicable regulations.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cell phone or the toll-free number 1-800-663-5555.

