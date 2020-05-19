Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 in B.C., May 16, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. public health officials reported only two new cases of COVID-19 May 19, as the province began its second stage of reopening businesses.

One of the new cases was recorded from the 14 care homes that still have outbreaks, along with five acute care units in B.C. hospitals.

The three additional deaths recorded May 19 were also among patients in care facilities, one in Vancouver Coastal Health Region and two in Fraser Health. There have been 146 people whose death is related to the coronavirus pandemic since it began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the low total of new cases is encouraging as B.C. begins to reopen restaurants and other businesses.

“We would not ease these restrictions if we didn’t think we could do so safely,” Henry said.

