Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

A social media post shared shortly after three Masonic halls were set on fire in Vancouver and North Vancouver appears to take credit for the crimes.

Benjamin Kohlman, 42, has been charged with one count of arson and one count of assault of a police officer pertaining to the blaze at Park Lodge Masonic Hall at Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue. Vancouver police said he remains a suspect in the two North Vancouver Masonic hall fires.

“I just cleaned 3 satanic club houses and nobody could do anything,” reads a Facebook post made by a “Ben Kohlman” made at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday.

The post, which had garnered 119 comments and 31 shares as of Thursday morning, received a set of mostly negative reactions.

It’s not the first time seemingly anti-Masonic posts have appeared on the page, appearing to connect Masons to various conspiracies.

This 2018 post on Ben Kohlman’s Facebook page appears to show his belief in conspiracy theories about Freemasons. (Ben Kohlman/Facebook)

The social media page also has a plethora of other conspiracy theory posts, questioning everything from 5G to the moon landing to whether the Earth is round.

This 2019 post on Ben Kohlman’s Facebook page shows an interest in 5G conspiracy theories. (Ben Kohlman/Facebook))

READ MORE: Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

www.twitter.com

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted
Next story
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Houston Fellowship Church file photo
Church recovering from break-in

Still able to broadcast services despite losing electronic equipment

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Anyone who has lived in Houston in the past 25 years, has… Continue reading

Frost heaves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Frost heaves make for a bumpy ride across Highway 16

Ministry to begin seasonal maintenance by late Spring

Shirley Kempf being sworn in as the secretary for the Houston Chamber of Commerce by the first president of the chamber Don Murray. (Submitted/Houston Today
Houston & District Chamber of Commerce turns 60

Takes a trip down memory lane from March 1961 to today

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C.workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

John Boros, of City of Surrey water operations turns on two underground roadside taps last December - one for potable water and one for emergency services - marking the completion of the long-awaited connection between SFN and the Surrey water supply. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

New distribution system, connected to Surrey water supply, passes safety testing

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Most Read