Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger responds to questions from the opposition during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds

At least a dozen new projects to go after online hate are being funded through Ottawa’s anti-racism strategy today.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says 85 projects are getting money through the anti-racism action program.

That program is part of the $45 million the federal government set aside in 2019 for the anti-racism strategy.

The Liberals promised to double the funding for the strategy in the 2019 election campaign but that has not yet happened.

Projects to target online hate were given priority in the action program and a dozen were approved, including one by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network that will get $268,000 to monitor extreme-right groups and report illegal activities to police.

There are also projects to combat racism within policing, and to break down systemic barriers in employment hiring practices.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

