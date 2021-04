Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, province-wide phone line too

B.C. is opening a province-wide online and phone booking system Tuesday to guide its age-based mass vaccination program for COVID-19.

The online portal and a provincial call centre at 1-833–838-2323, open April 6 at 8 a.m., the health ministry announced Monday. Age-based bookings for people born in 1950 or earlier, Indigenous people 18 and older and clinically vulnerable people who have received notification letters are eligible.

