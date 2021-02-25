One man dead after two-vehicle collision east of Fraser Lake

A fatal accident occurred earlier this week, east of Fraser Lake on Highway 16.

On Monday, Feb. 22 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police from Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof and Emergency Services attended a fatal accident near the Dry William Lake rest stop, east of Fraser Lake, stated a Feb. 24 news release.

A westbound pickup truck was passing a logging truck using the passing lane, but ran out of room. Subsequently, investigators found, the westbound pickup entered the oncoming lane where it collided head-on with an eastbound passenger car.

The pickup was being driven by a 20-year-old from Alberta and the eastbound passenger car was driven by a man in his forties from the Lower Mainland.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said, adding the driver of the passenger car later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Alberta man remains in the hospital.

Prince George Regional Traffic Services (PGRTS) have taken over the investigation and are looking to speak with the driver of the logging truck which stopped, but left the scene before the police could speak with the driver.

Anyone with any information around this collision including any dashboard camera video is asked to contact PGRTS at 250-996-4004.

