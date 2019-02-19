One in hospital after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

A CN train collided with a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing on Feb. 19, 2019. (Grant Harris/Smithers Interior News)

One person is injured after CN train struck a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing east of Smithers.

It happened as the container train was heading west at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The person operating the grader was hurt, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

They were extracted from the crash by rescue personnel from Smithers and Telkwa and taken to Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Their family has been notified.

CN staff on site did not provide any comment, but a spokesperson from its head office in Montreal said its crews responded to the incident and they are now investigating. The track remains closed until further notice.