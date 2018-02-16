One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

A Greyhound bus travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek has skidded off Highway 97, slightly injuring one passenger.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound Canada says the accident happened at about 4 a.m. on Friday about 200 kilometres north of Prince George.

She says there were 11 passengers and the driver aboard.

Another bus was sent to take the remaining passengers on to their destinations.

The cause of the accident has not been determined but a Ministry of Transportation website that reports on road conditions describes the route as subject to “compact snow with slippery sections.”

Greyhound says it is co-operating with an RCMP investigation and will also conduct its own probe.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Otters try to drown dog in Victoria
Next story
13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Just Posted

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad has recently spoken about current challenges

Coastal GasLink responds to Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako concerns

Concerns include emergency response and local hiring commitments

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Proposed work camp south of Houston

Approximately 800 workers would be using the camp

Bulkley Valley mountain goat survey

Mountain Goat Society asking people to keep an eye out for goats from Houston to the Hazeltons.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

This B.C. family is still fighting the 2017 wildfire

“I couldn’t run away and leave everything again”

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

Most Read