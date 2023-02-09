One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program
Next story
‘There are kids under the bus’: Quebec parents recount moments after bus hit daycare

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross questions NDP cabinet ministers in the B.C. legislature. (Hansard TV)
MLA says he’ll back any bid by Skeena Sawmills for government assistance

A BC Transit handyDART bus. (Contributed photo)
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for Terrace transit improvements

The KSM mining site, located about 65 km north-northwest of Steward, B.C., taken in 2012 (Photo courtesy of Seabridge Gold)
Nisga’a and Tahltan First Nations partner on gold mining project with Seabridge Gold

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27. (News Bulletin file photo)
Police arrest man following report of gunfire near Kitwanga

Pop-up banner image