The area restrictions in place reflect the continued need to protect members of the public and first responders

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing an area restriction order within the Nadina Fire Zone. The size of the area restrictions reflect the continued need to protect the public and first responders in areas where there is ongoing fire suppression activities.

These orders took effect on Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m. and remain in force until Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. unless otherwise rescinded.

The Old Man Lake area restriction order encompasses fire R21250 and applies to crown land within the geographic boundary outlined below.

Southeast of Highway 16, the area restriction order includes closures and restrictions to the following:

Heading Creek Forest Service Road

Old Man Lake Provincial Park

Aitken Road

McKilligan Road

The order applies to crown land and the areas as defined below are effectively closed to public access. Note that those entering the area to travel to or from their residence, leased property, or recreational property may continue to do so. Those travelling in an official capacity, including those supporting wildfire suppression or industrial activities are also exempt from the order.