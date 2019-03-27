Oil spills into Babine Lake in barge mishap

An oil spill occurred near Topley Landing in Babine Lake on March 18 after the transport barge operated by Babine Barge experienced a mechanical problem.

The barge is contracted to Canfor in Houston and the incident saw some oil released into the lake, Michelle Ward, Director of Corporate Communications with Canfor, told Black Press.

The total of 70 litres of gear oil spilled into the water from the Babine barge, said Suzannah Kelly, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

An initial report said that 720 litres of the oil had spilled onto the barge but it was later found that its capacity was 690 litres, and that 70 litres had gone into the lake.

Cleanup crews, using absorbent pads and booms recovered about 60 litres from the lake, Kelly said.

Most of the open water section of the lake was inspected during the cleanup but ice buildup prevented some inspection and recovery.

On March 19 the First Nation Health Authority told the Lake Babine Nation (LBN) that residents of the Tachet Reserve could resume drawing water through their water intake from the lake.

Several agencies including the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, health authorities, local First Nations were notified and some joined the inspection.

An LBN fisheries biologist went to the spill site as an observer.

A plane with the Transport Canada National Surveillance Program made several passes over the spill site since March 19.

Cleanup efforts and water sampling by Babine Barge were ongoing and LBN and Yekooche First Nation would be given updates.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

Just Posted

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

Oil spills into Babine Lake in barge mishap

An oil spill occurred near Topley Landing in Babine Lake on March… Continue reading

RDBN bids to cut fees for disposing big appliances

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is seeking to streamline and save… Continue reading

Truth and Reconciliation Day becomes holiday

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 has become a… Continue reading

Co-op donates to hospice society

Part of annual community grant program

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

More mixed race and Asian stem cell donors needed, says Victoria family

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study says B.C.’s housing policies mean drug users can be targeted for eviction

The study involves 50 people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

UPDATED: Sailings resume after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Most Read