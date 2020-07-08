There was no Canada celebration in Houston but Houston resident, Kevin Moore was still out showing his patronage to the community. While most communities did not have an actual celebration, instead many held virtual celebrations across the country. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map