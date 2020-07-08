Oh Canada

There was no Canada celebration in Houston but Houston resident, Kevin Moore was still out showing his patronage to the community. While most communities did not have an actual celebration, instead many held virtual celebrations across the country. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

Vancouver man hit by a semi-tractor trailer near Burns Lake

The injured man is in critical condition

RDBN closer to a solution for ICI carboard recycling

The Knockholt Landfill carboard ban gets keyplayers to seek a long-term fix

‘I just want somebody to say I’m sorry’: disappointment after vandals desecrate memorial

Dorothy Reitsma passed away in February 2018

Silverthorne gets $1.5 million for new daycare facility

West wing will be renovated to include childcare spaces for before and after school

Oh Canada

There was no Canada celebration in Houston but Houston resident, Kevin Moore… Continue reading

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read