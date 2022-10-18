Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Officials eyeing COVID-19 variant evolution as early signs point to fall resurgence

Tam says there has been slight uptick recently in people opting to get booster shots

Canada’s chief public health officer says she is preparing for “worst-case scenario” COVID-19 variants, as early signs show a fall resurgence of the virus.

At the House of Commons health committee, Dr. Theresa Tam says the Public Health Agency of Canada is keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common subvariants in the country.

Tam says in the early days of the pandemic the virus would mutate in all sorts of ways, because there was no immunity from previous infection or vaccines.

Now, she says, the mutations have been constrained as the virus is pressured to find ways to evade immunity.

Tam says the worst-case scenario is that variants find a way to sidestep the effectiveness of vaccines and treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

She says there appears to be a slight uptick recently in people opting to get booster shots, now that they offer protection against more recent strains of the virus.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Smith’s discrimination remark making Alberta an international embarrassment: NDP

RELATED: China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak

CoronavirusHealth

Previous story
BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Tahltan president Chad Norman Day (third from the right) stands with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy (fourth from the right) and others in Victoria on Oct. 18, 2022. The parties struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being. (B.C. Government photo)
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

‘I am not a bear’ was an unofficial slogan at Terrace city hall this Thanksgiving. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Shelter advocates bring tent city to Terrace city hall

Granisle Election
Judge to count ballots after Village of Granisle council tie vote

Voters have made their choices in both Houston and Granisle.
Van Barneveld tops District of Houston council vote