Off-duty first responders, Good Samaritan save life of driver in North Delta crash

Delta police are crediting an off-duty Delta firefighter, off-duty RCMP officer and a Good Samaritan with saving the life of a driver trapped in their burning vehicle following a crash in North Delta Thursday morning.

Police say the five-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 11900 block of Highway 10, between Scott Road and Highway 91. Of the vehicles involved, two were heavily damaged, one of which caught fire.

Before emergency crews arrived on scene, a Good Samaritan, off-duty Delta firefighter and off-duty RCMP officer were able to rescue the driver of the burning vehicle, who was seriously injured from the crash.

Police say the actions of these three individuals prevented the driver from being harmed further, noting that while the driver’s injuries are considered serious, they are not life-threatening.

“The DPD would like to acknowledge the actions of the three citizens in rescuing the driver from the burning vehicle. Their training in first response was helpful in likely saving a life and certainly saving the driver from more serious injury,” the department said.

A second driver who was trapped in another vehicle was removed by the attending fire crews. That driver received only minor injuries from the collision.

The crash closed Highway 10 for about an hour and half before one eastbound lane was reopened to traffic. A westbound lane was reopened around 20 minutes later.



