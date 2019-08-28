Andrew Berry, centre, appears in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A Crown lawyer says a Vancouver Island father stabbed his young daughters dozens of times before attempting to kill himself on Christmas Day in 2017. Clare Jennings delivered her opening statement to a B.C. Supreme Court jury in Vancouver at the start of the trial for Andrew Berry, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

A Crown attorney asked a Vancouver Island father why he didn’t tell his sister he hadn’t killed his daughters or that they were attacked in his apartment.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Patrick Weir asked Andrew Berry about a note he exchanged with his sister when he was in hospital following the alleged attack.

Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry in his home in Oak Bay.

READ MORE: Oak Bay dad accused in daughters’ deaths asked for details about last day with them

The trial heard earlier that Berry was stabbed in the throat and his chest and because he couldn’t talk, he exchanged notes with his sister.

The jury heard the note read: ”I love you. I’m sorry.”

Under questioning from Weir, Berry says he doesn’t know why he didn’t take the chance to ask for help because everyone thought he had killed his girls.

The Canadian Press

