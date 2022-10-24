B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while speaking in Burnaby, B.C., May 30, 2022. The B.C. government has announced a program to help reduce violence against health-care workers at 26 hospitals and mental health facilities across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while speaking in Burnaby, B.C., May 30, 2022. The B.C. government has announced a program to help reduce violence against health-care workers at 26 hospitals and mental health facilities across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurses being punched, grabbed, kicked to benefit from anti-violence program: union

More then 300 protection service officers to be hired to help protect nurses

The B.C. government has announced a program to help reduce violence against health-care workers at 26 hospitals and mental health facilities across the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 320 protection service officers and 14 people tasked with preventing violence will be hired to enhance the safety of nurses and other health-care staff as well as patients and the public.

He says that since the summer of 2021, over 4,400 reported incidents of violence have occurred, resulting in about $7 million in employee time-loss claims, but the impact on workers can’t be quantified in dollars.

The BC Nurses Union has been calling for better protective measures for its members for at least 30 years.

Its president, Aman Grewal, says nurses are punched, kicked, grabbed and verbally and sexually harassed at increasingly dangerous workplaces, where injury rates are under-reported and higher than those affecting first responders.

Grewal says the stress and fear at work has been compounded due to staffing shortages as people lash out at nurses for everything from long wait-lists to cancelled surgeries.

RELATED: ‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

RELATED: ‘People have threatened to beat us’: Prince Rupert nurses face staffing shortages and violence

Healthmental health

Previous story
New B.C. council aims to build resiliency in forestry communities
Next story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony

Just Posted

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace closed due to rockslide

Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat manager Carman Hendry said the rout will help serve the region with a first-class flight schedule. (Quinn Bender/Terrace Standard)
WestJet to bring back direct Terrace-Calgary flights in December

Attendees of a Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative fundraiser Oct. 14 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club applaud for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer. (Submitted photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservatives start preparations for next federal election

A rail safety report speaking to frustrations felt in the Northwest was released on June 2 and welcomed by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for abolition of private railway police