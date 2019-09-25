Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

An Abbotsford nurse was left with serious injuries after an attack by a patient early Tuesday morning, B.C.’s nurses union says.

A patient at Abbotsford Regional Hospital “ambushed” the nurse, striking her with an exercise weight and leaving her with a broken jaw, fractured cheek bone, damaged teeth and other injuries, the union says in the press release.

The perpetrator was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the union. WorkSafeBC are also investigating. After his arrest, the man was returned to ARH for more treatment, the union says.

The union has repeatedly expressed concerns about the safety of nurses in ARH’s emergency room, although the release suggests the attack occurred elsewhere in the hospital.

“I’m deeply troubled by this latest gruesome and excessively violent attack on one of our nurses,” BCNU president Christine Sorensen said in a press released issued Wednesday. “It’s time the government steps up and provides funding so that health authorities can ensure safety protocols are in place and nurses’ safety is made a priority.”

In 2017, The News obtained a copy of an internal risk assessment for the hospital’s emergency room that found that the majority of care aides or clerk nurses had been subject to physical or verbal violence. Three-quarters of ER staff who were surveyed in 2015 reported having been physically assaulted within the last year.

RELATED: Union calls for safety improvements after nurse attacked at Abbotsford hospital

RELATED: Most Abbotsford ER workers had been subject of physical violence in 2015: report

More to come

Previous story
B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say
Next story
Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Just Posted

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Crosswalks installed in Houston

An additional painted and illuminated crosswalk was installed last week approximately 60… Continue reading

RDBN nixes pipeline camp build permit bid

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has… Continue reading

Agriculture awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association held a two day agriculture awareness days… Continue reading

Deadline looms for business excellence awards

Nominations accepted until this Friday

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

Most Read