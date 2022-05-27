A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Camper taken from Langford later found in Shawnigan Lake but 3-month Pomeranian still missing

It’s bad enough when your truck and camper get stolen.

But what really hurts is losing the precious nugget that was inside.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen in the early hours of May 26 from a job site in the Victoria suburb of Langford with the dog inside. The camper was later recovered in the neighbouring community of Shawnigan Lake, but not the truck or the pup.

The stolen truck is a grey, 2006, Ford F-250, super cab bearing a British Columbia licence plate PM7621.

Anyone who sees the truck or a dog that may be Nugget, to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

