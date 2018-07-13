Jagmeet Singh takes a selfie with ADSS students after his visit to Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Mar. 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he has been encouraged to run for Parliament in the newly vacated British Columbia riding of Burnaby South, he won’t be making an announcement yet.

Singh spent Friday in Metro Vancouver, with two planned events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart vacated last month, allowing him to run for the mayor’s seat in Vancouver.

Singh, who was elected leader last October but doesn’t have a seat in Parliament, says both Stewart and several interest groups have encouraged him to run in Burnaby South.

He says he wanted to take the opportunity to speak to British Columbians, Canadians, and particularly those in Burnaby South, about the issues impacting them.

Singh confirmed he recently met with local health-care providers who also urged him to run.

The NDP leader says while he is honoured by the warm receptions he has received in B.C., his ultimate goal is to address Canada-wide concerns.

“Issues that impact Canadians are issues of affordability, affordable housing, access to medication, these are important things we’re going to continue to talk about,” he says.

Hamish Telford, an associate professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, says he believes Singh has had difficulties attracting attention as the NDP leader because of his absence in the House of Commons.

Telford says if Singh ran in a byelection taking place near where the contentious Kinder Morgan pipeline is being expanded it could help him gain traction in the national media.

“If he joined that byelection race it would insert him at ground-zero of the pipeline debate.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Just Posted

Come help celebrate 60 years at Nadina

Romeo Gourdeau may never have imagined that what he began 60 years… Continue reading

Downtown beautification plan moves forward

Council chooses contractor to develop the plan

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Hazelton’s Vickers creates Grateful Dead album cover

“Unbelievable, inspiring, grounding, and very exciting,” Roy Henry Vickers says of experience

Houston council cancels boat launch project

Financial implications and construction window among concerns

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Most Read