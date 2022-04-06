Northwest girls hockey team season ends

The North West District Pitbulls, a female U18A hockey team, had their season come to an end on March 27, as they didn’t medal in the B.C. Hockey Provincials in Richmond.

The team includes three players from Houston on the roster; Maryn Sullivan, Claire Sullivan and Marissa Klawitter.. There are also three players from Burns Lake; Haley Crouse, Amy Hanson and Susan Joseph.

Despite the finish, the season as a whole was success. “We came up short in provincials, but these girls fought to the very end each game as they did all season. We’re very proud of their performance it was some really great hockey,” said John Sullivan, one of the team’s coaches.

“This is such a special group that we started about five years ago over in Burns Lake,” said team manager Crystal Fisher.

“The North West District Pitbulls represents a 700 km geographical span with players from Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, Hazleton, Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof. This particular group has overcome all of the obstacles to make female hockey a reality in the Northwest district and in doing so, have built a hockey family that they will cherish always. All of the girls are active members in their home communities and give back to the sport on a regular basis. These girls are one of the largest contributing factors when recognizing the growth of female hockey in the Northwest district,” she continued.

The team finished with a tie and two losses in the provincial tournament, though according to both Sullivan and Fisher, each game could have gone either way, and was extremely competitive.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of the drive and growth in female hockey here in the Northwest district. Managing this team has gained me an additional 16 daughters and they are all such amazing young ladies; I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Fisher.

