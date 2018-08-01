Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

Areas south and west of François Lake affected

British Columbia saw 132 new fires on July 31, with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to multiple fire starts in the Nadina fire zone after a band of lightning moved through the area – specifically in areas south and west of François Lake, and near Nadina Lake.

Two fires of note are the Nadina Lake Fire, which is approximately 380 hectares, and the Verdun Mountain Fire, which is about 52 hectares.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is currently assessing these fires in a priority sequence,” said Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre. “Protection of life and property is the B.C. Wildfire Services’ top priority.”

Ground crews and helicopters are currently working on many of the new fires that started yesterday and a skimmer airtanker group is currently working the Verdun Mountain Fire, located on the Southside. In addition, more resources including crews, helicopters, and structure protection units are en route.

British Columbia saw 132 new fires yesterday – with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre – bringing the total to 31 fires burning in the northwest and 304 in the province.

Another band of lightning is expected to move through the Northwest Fire Centre today.

READ MORE: Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

Areas south and west of François Lake affected

Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

The fire remains zero per cent contained

Lightning reportedly caused 65 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Houston athletes compete at B.C. Games

“It was an amazing experience,” says Houston player

Houston seeks funding to complete projects

Projects include downtown revitalization and Hwy. 16 upgrades

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Most Read