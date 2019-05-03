Category 2 fires will be banned starting May 6 within the Nadina, Bulkley and Skeena fire zones within the Northwest Fire Centre. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Concerned about warmer temperatures, BC Wildfire Service has issued a Category 2 open fire ban in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The ban for the Nadina, Bulkley and Skeena fire zones will take effect Monday, May 6 at noon. The Northwest Fire Centre extends from B.C.’s border with the Yukon Territory in the north to Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the south, and from the Pacific Ocean and Alaska border in the west to just east of Endako.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is taking this proactive approach to protect public safety and help prevent any backyard burns or grass fires spreading to nearby forests,” reads the press release. “The prohibition will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.”

READ MORE: Campfire bans rescinded for Skeena Fire Zone, parts of northwest B.C.

The Cassier Fire Zone, which extends to the Yukon border north of Stewart and Bell II, is not included in the ban.

Category 2 fires are defined as one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres wide by two metres high, or burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

Fireworks, including firecrackers, tiki torches, sky lantern, outdoor stoves, burn barrels, or exploding targets are not included in the ban.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in prison.

And if the violation causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

READ MORE: City considers changes to its burn bylaw

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs renew fishing ban

Conservation measure part of long-term hopes to revamp permitting process in their territory

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Most Read