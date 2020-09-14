Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

The Northern Health region has recorded its first death linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have confirmed.

Due to privacy reasons, B.C. health officials do not detail where deaths or particular cases are identified.

Over the weekend, six people died from the novel coronavirus and 317 new cases were diagnosed.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended their condolences to the families.

A total of 219 people have died across the province since the contagious respiratory illness – which has no cure nor vaccine – touched down in B.C.

As of Sept. 11, when the province last updated its official data, there had been 204 test-positive cases confirmed in the northern region. Of those diagnosed, 176 had fully recovered.

Of the 28 active cases, eight were in hospital – two of those in intensive care.

