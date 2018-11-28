Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Northern Health is investigating whether a series of Facebook comments calling Indigenous people a drain on public health resources were made by one of their employees.

The comments appeared Nov. 27 on the pages of Prince George news and community groups by a user whose profile lists the Northern Health Authority as their employer.

“We are aware of the posts and we share the public’s concern about the posts,” said Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins. “But we have no record of anyone by this name being a Northern Health employee.”

VIDEO: Woman’s rant for ‘white doctor’ goes viral

In one of the posts, the user called Indigenous people a drain on the healthcare system, “clogging up our emergency room and services” with addictions. A separate post promoted a segregated First Nations health authority to free up doctors and nurses for non-Indigenous patients.

The user has since deleted or deactivated their profile.

“We’ve been responding to people to let them know we are investigating,” Collins said. “The first step is to find out whether this person is in fact a Northern Health employee, which at this time we haven’t found any evidence.”

Collins did not say what specific consequences a staff member would face if found to be responsible for the comments, but confirmed the remarks do violate a Northern Health code of conduct.

“I’m not entirely sure which policies would apply, but we do have policies in place around employee conduct both in person and … on social media.”

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man pleads guilty to hunting from vehicle, other Wildlife Act charges
Next story
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Just Posted

Smithers council gambles CT scanner for off-site works

Northern Health confirms CT scanner “paused” after decision to deny variance.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

B.C., Alberta drop in oil and gas investment ranking

Global survey puts nine U.S. states in top 10

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Most Read