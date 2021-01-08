Northern BC Crime Stoppers celebrates record-breaking 2020

Nearly 1,000 calls, 30 arrests and 11 cash rewards made 2020 a banner year for the organization

The Crime Stoppers program in Northern BC has new branding, and is celebrating a record-breaking 2020.

Prince George Crime Stoppers officially changed into Northern BC Crime Stoppers, taking tips from Williams Lake, all the way up to the Yukon border. According to a news release, the group took nearly 1,000 tips in 2020, the most in its 36 year history, according to a press release.

Over 30 people were arrested because of those tips, with 11 cash rewards handed out during the year. Nearly $150,000 worth of cash and drugs were recovered based on citizen calls.

January marks Crime Stoppers Month, but the normal events celebrating the occasion are cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers accepts tips at all times through phone (1-800-22-8477) and online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca

“When providing tips, please be as detailed as possible and remember we don’t want your name, just your information,” their news release reads. “All methods are completely anonymous.”

