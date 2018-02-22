Northern B.C. short 121 registered nurses: report

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C.’s auditor general is warning that the Northern Health Authority region is short 121 registered nurses, leading to unfilled shifts and longer patient wait times.

In a report released Thursday, Carol Bellringer said the health authority was unable to fill 15 per cent of its full-time registered nurse positions as of April 2017, as well as six full-time nurse practitioner positions.

READ: B.C. Nurses say enough violence in the workplace

Nurse practitioners can prescribe medication and order tests, and are often the main health professional for many remote B.C. communities.

“It’s a pretty big number, even though it doesn’t sound like a lot,” Bellringer told reporters. “It shouldn’t be left without attention from the [health] ministry and the health authority. It isn’t a new problem.”

The report says Northern Health could only fill half its vacant shifts with its own part-time nurses. The other half of the shifts remained vacant or were filled by contracted nurses, usually at a higher wage.

Bellringer warned nurse shortages could lead to burnout, which increases the risks of mistakes, longer wait times and lower patient safety, as over-worked nurses do not always have time to check up on patients.

The health authority has brought in better recruitment and retention practices, the report adds, it has failed to track the effects.

Some factors, like weather and isolation, were out of the agency’s control, the report says, but it could improve poor management practices as well as work with existing nurses to shift them into jobs they’d find more satisfying.

Currently, there is no program to train registered nurses in northeastern B.C.

Bellringer’s report will go to a non-partisan legislative committee for further review.

Requests for comment from the health ministry and Northern Health have not yet been returned.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.