Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Northern B.C. man dead after bridge crash between pickup, transport truck near Chilliwack

Investigators are seeking witnesses to crash that killed pickup driver in his 30s from northern B.C.

The head-on collision that closed the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge on Wednesday (Jan. 26) resulted in one fatality, RCMP confirmed.

Chilliwack RCMP and emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash on the bridge between a pickup and a semi transport truck just after 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound pickup truck with a lone occupant entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound transport truck.

“The driver of the pickup, a man in his 30s from northern B.C., died in the collision. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured,” according to the media release.

(Video by Shane MacKichan)

Highway 9 was closed for several hours. A minor fuel spill had to be cleaned up prior to the highway being re-opened near midnight.

“BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners’ Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.”

Investigators are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and reference file 2022-3209.

RELATED: Head-on crash closed bridge and highway

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizfatal collisionRCMP

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border
Next story
Conservation group Wildsight looks for solutions to save Radium bighorn sheep

Just Posted

School District 54 decides not to mandate employee vaccines. (File photo)
Northwest school district holds off on employee vaccination mandate

puck
Houston Flyers get massive victory

A chemical to deal with odours wafting from the District of Houston’s bulk waste disposal station in the industrial area is expected to arrive this week. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Chemical to dampen smells from sewage disposal expected this week

sd54
School district scrambling to find teachers for classrooms