North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

A man from North Vancouver has been charged with multiple child pornography offences following an investigation by the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

In a Tuesday news release, Mounties said Dylan Phillips, 21, was charged with one count of luring a child, and one count each of possession, accessing and making available child pornography earlier this month.

The child exploitation unit began its investigation in August 2018, after Phillips allegedly posted photos of suspected child pornography on a photo-sharing website.

Mounties searched the man’s home and found sufficient evidence for the B.C. Prosecution Service to lay charges. RCMP said all children identified during the investigation, and their families, are receiving support.

Phillips was conditionally released from custody and is scheduled to appear at provincial court in North Vancouver on Dec. 11.

ALSO READ: Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

