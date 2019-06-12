The Morice Mountain Challenge returns July 21 with three runs for runners of all abilities. (file photo)

Nordic club plans on improvements

Aimed at increasing activities for locals and people from out of town

With membership increasing each year, the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club is applying for a series of grants to make improvements to its facilities and trails.

And in doing so, it hopes to solidify itself as a year-round provider of events and recreational opportunities not just for locals but also for people from out of town.

“We are working on completing and starting some works on new trails and continued improvements on existing trails. These are part of a bigger picture to expand our services to the community and draw people from outside the community,” explains club president Greg Yeomans.

”It seems to be working as membership has increased five years in a row and we have seen similar increases to users from out of town.”

All told, the club has set a target of $95,000 and is applying to a number of agencies, including a Northern Development Initiative Trust community halls and recreation facilities program, a Northern Health Authority program and a program offered by Farm Credit Canada, a federal crown corporation.

The club has a small cabin which has already been improved and it now wants more storage inside and through a deck cover, hopes to create more usable space outside.

“We have a building we want move that was an old groomer shed near the lake. We are in desperate need for more equipment storage room,” Yeomans added.

In addition to Nordic skiers and snowshoers during the winter time, hikers, campers, anglers, mountain bikers, horseback riders and others are showing increased interest in the area.

“The proximity of the recreation site in combination with the increased capability for different users will aid in Houston’s resident retention and tourist attraction,” Yeoman wrote in a letter to the District of Houston council in asking for its support in applying for grants.

This July the club will be staging the third annual Morice Mountain Challenge, intended as a showpiece for summer recreation for local and out of town runners.

There were 71 registered runners last year and the club is reaching out to running clubs around the region to increase that number this year.

The July 21 event features a 3km family friendly run, a 10km run (an increase from 5.5km last year) for intermediate runners and the centrepiece, a 22.5km ‘cabin to cabin’ run.

That latter starts at the main lodge on Buck Flats Road to the alpine cabin and back again. It’s described as having sustained grdes and pitches of more than 20 per cent with the trail having roots, ruts and mud.

More information is available by visiting https://sites.google.com/site/moricemountainnordicskiclub/TrailRun18

Previous story
Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Just Posted

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

District could increase bylaw enforcement

Currently being done by the fire department

A biking we will go…

The nice weather has brought out the bikes - Houston residents Kylie… Continue reading

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read