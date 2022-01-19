Authorities responded to a collision on the morning of Jan. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

None injured in collision near Burns Lake

Highway 16 currently closed at location of accident

A collision has taken place at approximately 5 a.m. this morning of Jan. 19 between a lumber truck and a wide load trailer. According to authorities, no one was injured. The location was between Sheraton Subdivision Road and East End Road, three km west of Priestly Hill and 30 km east of Burns Lake.

“Burns Lake Fire Rescue arrived a the scene shortly after a B.C. Ambulance crew, followed by local RCMP,” said Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause. “There were no injuries or fatalities. We left the scene at 6 a.m. and when we left there was still debris on the road as well as a large section of the trailer. My guess is the road will be closed for several hours.”

According to Drive B.C., the road is currently closed as an assessment is in progress and no detours are available.

