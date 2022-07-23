Nohomin Creek wildfire sees ‘quieter fire behaviour’, no more growth

Fire behaviour could increase as temperatures rise over the next week

The Nohomin Creek fire has shown no growth over the last 24 hours.

B.C. Wildfire Services described ‘quieter fire behaviour’ on Friday, July 22, giving them and Lytton Fire Nation personnel to continue to make containment and contingency lines. It is still an estimated 2,223 hectares.

Today the fire behaviour at the Nohomin Creek wildfire (K70580) has been stable. As temperatures and wind trend upwards in the coming days, fire behaviour may increase. pic.twitter.com/M7eR2r58M6 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 23, 2022

While steep terrain in some areas continues to be an challenge for crews, helicopters are being used on the blaze and to transfer crew members, which is reducing travel time and increasing their hours on site.

While 1,500 feet of hose and sprinklers have already been placed along the Stein Valley walking path, crews are continuing to add hose eastward down the path. It is expected to stop the spread on the blaze on the south side of Stein River Valley.

Structures are still being built on the eastern flank. Last night, crews used an aerial infrared scan on the east flank to determine hot spots.

The fire is still deemed out of control and the cause is still undetermined. The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is still closed.

With temperatures expecting to rise and humidity expecting to fall over the next week, fire behaviour could increase.

The Nohomin Creek fire is currently’s the province’s only wildfire of note, according to B.C. Wildfire Services.

Additionally, the Skuhun Creek fire between Merritt and Spences Bridge is now deemed as under control.

The blaze began on Wednesday because of lightning. It reached 1.5 hectares in size.

Skuhun Ridge is on the Shackan Indian Band land.

There are currently 23 active fires across the province and there have been 324 so far this year.

Wildfire Services said on Thursday, July 21 that wildfire activity is ‘below seasonal’ but warns the public to continue to be safe and be prepared as temperatures are forecasted to raise over the coming weeks.

Next week, temperatures across BC are expected to rise. For info about heat warnings & extreme heat emergencies, pay attention to:

☀ Your health authority Get prepared for extreme heat:https://t.co/mvYCLUlzY3 #BCHeat pic.twitter.com/CgIewMtyd6 — Prepared BC (@PreparedBC) July 21, 2022

