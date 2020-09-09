No temporary use permit given by district

Council unable to adopt a resolution for temporary use permit

A Houston small business operator has been unsuccessful in applying for a temporary use permit and accompanying business licence to work at his residence.

Turned down once by District of Houston staffers in asking to run an auto detailing business from his Nadina Way residence, Chris Meints appealed that decision last month. It was subsequently reaffirmed by council at its Sept. 1 meeting.

Meints opened his business at his parents’ place last November, moving to his own property in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the time, he said he’d only be at his property until he could find a suitable location elsewhere.

He said he understood that only one small business could be operated from a residence at any one time but that when his wife closed a salon at the residence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’d be free and clear to detail automobiles and other forms of transportation.

But in a detailed four-page memo to council, outlining various regulatory provisions, it was noted that while one home industry was allowed at a residence, it could not be one of “the repair, maintenance and painting of vehicles, trailers, boats, commercial equipment [or] industrial equipment ….”

Further, a home occupation “must be wholly contained within a dwelling unit or accessory building” according to a District bylaw and a temporary use permit, under District bylaws, could not be granted for a property zoned for single family residential.

“Council would be unable to adopt a resolution to issue a temporary use permit for the property, as doing so would be in contravention of the Local Government Act and the Development Bylaw,” wrote chief administrative office Gerald Pinchbeck in the memo.

“This course of action, while unfortunate, is the only course of action which allows council to act within the existing legislative framework,” he added.

Allowable home occupation limits were established to “address concerns raised by property owners that the home industry regulations were insufficient to prevent industrial activities and from occurring on rural properties which can disrupt the free use and enjoyment of their properties,” Pinchbeck noted.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians maintain strong trust in doctors and scientists during pandemic

Just Posted

Council holds off on information sign plan for now

Concept would incorporate “Naturally Amazing” brand

Houston and District Chamber of Commerce goes digital for attracting tourism

Launches Discover Houston BC, an online visitor guide in conjunction with the District of Houston

Houston mayor named to group working on Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Stems from initial agreement struck earlier this year

The Topley 4-H club’s online auction — a roaring success

Buyers enjoy ease in transcation but miss the in-person experience

Finance director sought in Houston

Resignation of finance director Yun Ke “David” Ni

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

Most Read