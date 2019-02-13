Pictured here is the Uplands Trailer Court, located between Burns Lake and Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo)

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been without running water for more than a month.

“It’s still not running. This is getting to be ridiculous,” court resident Mary Smith told Lakes District News on Feb. 5.

The court lies between Burns Lake and Houston.

Smith, who lives in a trailer with her husband Ray Warrington, said she has been buying drinking water from the bottle dispensary and melting snow so they can wash dishes and flush the toilets.

Since the water stopped early in January the couple have gone through six 18.9 litre jugs of drinking water.

“The landlord hasn’t been doing anything about it. He got a plumber in and it briefly worked but then stopped working. Since he bought the trailer court he has done nothing around here,” Smith said.

There are five trailers in total in the court, with about two people in each one, Smith added.

Efforts to contact landlord Steve Wilson were not successful by press time.

Previous story
Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown
Next story
Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap

Highlights and Results from the first day of the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read