No running water at trailer park

Pictured here is the Uplands Trailer Court, located between Burns Lake and Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been without running water for more than a month.

“It’s still not running. This is getting to be ridiculous,” court resident Mary Smith told Lakes District News on Feb. 5.

The court lies between Burns Lake and Houston.

Smith, who lives in a trailer with her husband Ray Warrington, said she has been buying drinking water from the bottle dispensary and melting snow so they can wash dishes and flush the toilets.

Since the water stopped early in January the couple have gone through six 18.9 litre jugs of drinking water.

“The landlord hasn’t been doing anything about it. He got a plumber in and it briefly worked but then stopped working. Since he bought the trailer court he has done nothing around here,” Smith said.

There are five trailers in total in the court, with about two people in each one, Smith added.

Efforts to contact landlord Steve Wilson were not successful by press time.