No provincials for HCS volleyball

After exploring every possible option, the Houston Christian School Sr. boys volleyball team will not be attending the B.C. provincial championships due to travel restrictions in the province after qualifying on Dec. 5. The boys were coming off of a great season in which they took home an ‘A’ Championship banner on the weekend of Nov. 20 — 21, taking down Bulkley-Valley Christian School in the finals. They were ranked 5th in the province heading into the provincial championships. (File photo/Houston Today)