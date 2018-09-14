This year the general election day falls on Saturday, Oct. 20. This is a change from previous years, when local elections took place on Nov. 15. The earlier election date is being implemented B.C.-wide this year. (Houston Today file photo)

No competition for Houston’s mayoral candidate

Eleven candidates running for the district’s six councillor spots

Houston mayor Shane Brienen, who’s running for re-election this fall, won’t have to worry about competitors this time.

Brienen, who took office in 2014 after serving as councillor in the previous three terms, is the only mayoral candidate for Houston this year.

He had announced earlier this year his plans to run for re-election this fall, saying that moving forward he would like to focus on Houston’s Hwy. 16 corridor improvement project, downtown revitalization, and roads.

READ MORE: Houston mayor to run for re-election

Meanwhile 11 candidates are running for Houston’s six councillor spots, including Peter Aman, Nichelle Cranmer, Tom Euverman, Dylan MacDonald, Lisa Makuk, Troy Reitsma and incumbents Tim Anderson, John Siebenga, Tom Stringfellow, Dennis Tait and Jonathan Van Barneveld.

The nomination period for candidates wishing to represent the District of Houston, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) ended Friday at 4 p.m.

Incumbent Robert Newell, who has recently announced he would be running for re-election, is the only candidate running to represent the RDBN’s Electoral Area G (Houston rural).

READ MORE: Houston rural director seeks re-election

Hoping to represent the school district’s zone four (Houston) are incumbents Leslie Kerns and Jennifer Williams.

This year the general election day falls on Saturday, Oct. 20. This is a change from previous years, when local elections took place on Nov. 15. The earlier election date is being implemented B.C.-wide this year.

School district and regional district elections take place the same day.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing B.C. family of four has been found ‘safe’: RCMP
Next story
Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

Just Posted

No competition for Houston’s mayoral candidate

Eleven candidates running for the district’s six councillor spots

Evacuation alert, order rescinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

Some sections of the fires are receiving snow

Seeking man wanted for murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking public assistance to locate… Continue reading

Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

The kits are being distributed at the Grassy Plains Hall

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Marijuana police raid targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Most Read