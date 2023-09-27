Those lines you see on the ice that mark out our hockey arena are actually made of cloth. The arena staff set up on the arena tables their workstation for hand cutting each piece of cloth to the appropriate image. The cloth is placed between ice layers. The initial ice surface is painted white. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Nice ice at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena

Ice is now in at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena. Staff Ed, Jonas, Kathy and Corrine are preparing a face off circle on the ice surface. The lines are inserted between ice layers of ice. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Just Posted

Delegates from the Nisga’a Nation arrive in anticipation at the National Museum of Scotland on August 28, 2023. From left to right: Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), and Shawna Mackay. The delegation’s presence underscores the significance of the Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole’s journey and the deep-rooted ties to their heritage. (Duncan McGlynn)
Nisga’a totem pole to return home after nearly a century in Scottish museum

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

Tim Hortons Houston held their annaul fund raiser - Smile Cookie May 1 -May 7. They were able to raise $4024.36 which will go directly to "Love By The Bowl" Soup Kitchen to help provide soup to our community members in need. Every year 100 per cent of proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign sales go to local charities across Canada. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Smile cookies bring in money

Arena staff Ed,Jonas,Kathy and Corrine are preparing a face off circle on the ice surface. The lines are inserted between ice layers of ice. Ice schedule is expected to be in affect by Sept.25. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Nice ice at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena