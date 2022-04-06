Newest senior housing six-plex nearing completion

Final finishes are taking place this month with occupancy of the newest six-plex at the Houston Retirement Society’s Pleasant Valley Village planned by May 1.

Flooring is going down, painting is ongoing and appliances are being installed at the six-plex which is being called the Dogwood building, says society treasurer Shannon Clarke.

And if all go es according to plan, siding is being put up this week.

Construction of the six-plex, a combination of one and two bedroom units and the fourth to be built at the Pleasant Valley Village location on 11th St., faced more than its fair share of challenges because construction took place during the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the project in several ways, said Clarke.

“The building has been a challenge due to delays in obtaining supplies. This put the project behind a couple of months. Another challenge was fewer volunteers that have helped in comparison to the other three buildings.”

“One of the reasons for fewer volunteers has been due to the pandemic. We still have had several volunteers who have helped and are still helping immensely. We would not have been able to do this without the volunteers,” Clarke added.

One volunteer team is Arnold and Trudy Amonson who have been turning out to help with the painting of the interior doors.

“I didn’t count them but someone did and came up with 70, including doors in the storage units and closets,” said Arnold Amonson who has now stepped down after years of being president of the society.

Room doors are getting two coats of paint and doors to storage units are getting one coat.

Clarke said the onset of the pandemic and its effect on the delivery of supplies and other costs put the project past its first projected budget.

“Three significant grants from the Dungate Community Forest, Four Rivers Co-op, and Northern Development Initiative Trust along with several other grants and donations have made it possible for us to afford to complete this building,” she said.

As with the opening of the society’s other three six-plexes, there’s a significant demand for the rentals.

“The need for affordable housing for seniors has never been greater in the Houston community. At present, we have approximately 90 people on the wait list,” said Clarke.

The society held its annual general meeting March 14 and here is the incoming executive.

– Henk Buter, President

– Michelle Standbridge, Secretary

– Shannon Clarke, Treasurer

– Directors are Roberta Siemens, Carol Wilson, John Groot, Ray Andrews, Chris Atkins, Marianne Dekker and Henry Barendregt