New welcome signs in Houston

The ‘Welcome to Houston’ signs are being replaced and work is underway for placing the new sign. According to Michael Dewar, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston said, “The contract was awarded for $337,565.77 for the three signs. Originally the opportunity was supposed to be just the two Community Gateway signs but there was synergies that resulted in economic savings by having all three completed in the same contract. $100,000 is funded through grant funding from the Rural Dividend Fund grant and council approved spending of the additional funds. The contract was tendered through a request for proposals. Steel Art Signs was the successful bidder with a proposed designs that has been slightly adjusted to meet District of Houston desires.” He went on to say, “The two Community Gateway signs (entrances to town) will have dedicated lighting. The downtown welcome sign will not have dedicated lighting but will instead rely on existing community lighting. The work is expected to be completed before the end of fall. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)