Section of Highway 3 that is closed.

New washout closes Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton

There is no detour available at this time

Reports of a new washout along Highway 3 has closed the road between Princeton to Hope.

DriveBC is reporting the new washout between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road for 128.7 km (Hope to Princeton).

The washout happened early Monday (Nov. 22) morning.

Emil Anderson Maintenance is responding to the scene and claims crews are stopping traffic on both ends of the highway.

There is a no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC is to have an update at 4 p.m.

Highway 3 had reopened on Nov. 19 to essential travel for three sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope.

