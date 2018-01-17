The new channels, which are already available in the Smithers/Telkwa area, are expected to be on air in the Houston/Topley area by the fall of 2018. (Black Press file photo)

New TV channels coming to Houston

Houston - Smithers Rebroadcasting Society to receive more funding

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has approved an increase in funding to the Houston – Smithers Rebroadcasting Society.

The society had requested a 20 per cent increase in their annual operating grant, which has remained the same ($50,000) since 1995. The 20 per cent increase in grant will bring their grant total to $60,000 per year.

The society plans on using this increased grant to add four digital channels – Knowledge Network, Discovery Channel, Family Channel and CBC Vancouver – to the Houston/Topley area, as well as to purchase replacement equipment for their sites.

The new channels, which are already available in the Smithers/Telkwa area, are expected to be on air in the Houston/Topley area by the fall of 2018.

The funding increase to the society will mean an increase in property taxes. Tax rates for municipalities will approximately increase from $0.020/$1000 to $0.024, and for rural areas from $0.0280/$1000 to $0.0336 (rural areas are improvements only).

For a residential property valued at $200,000 in the municipalities, this is an increase of about 80 cents, while for a residential improvement in the rural areas valued at $200,000, this is an increase of about $1.12.

According to Richard Harris, president of the Houston – Smithers Rebroadcasting Society, the group has been facing continuing pressure from increasing costs every year.

The current annual costs for operating all four of their rebroadcast locations is $43,000. The remainder of their funds are used to pay for replacement equipment and unbudgeted repairs to their TV transmitters and antennas.

“We are also in a position where our transmitters need more frequent repairs and a number of our satellite receivers will need replacing due to technology changes in the next year,” he adds.

A 2012 survey conducted by the RDBN showed nearly 90 per cent of respondents supported the continuation of the services provided by the society.

The Houston Smithers Rebroadcasting Society was formed in 1977 to bring a second TV channel to the Bulkley Valley. They started with two transmitters – one in Houston and one in Telkwa, rebroadcasting BCTV from Vancouver.

The transmitters in Topley and on Hudson Bay Mountain were added to ensure as much of the region as possible was covered.

The society is now also rebroadcasting CBC Radio 2 (104.7 in Houston and 88.1 in Smithers) in stereo. This was made possible by donations from the public and the help of CBC.

Previous story
Three people pricked by discarded needles in Victoria in past week
Next story
Update: Police identify suspects who mailed genitalia sculpture to Alberta man

Just Posted

Property sales up in Houston in 2017

Average selling price of single-family homes has also increased

Alexandra Park, undeveloped wonderland

Alexandra Park is located behind the Houston Leisure Facility at the end… Continue reading

Public’s help needed with tick survey

Tick infestations can directly impact the survival rates of moose

Canada’s unemployment reaches historic low

B.C.’s unemployment rate lowest among all provinces

Northwest B.C. economy remains uncertain

Report provides a glimpse of northern B.C.’s economic outlook

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Northwest husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

BC Ambulance presented each a Vital Link Award for administering CPR

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Most Read