New street sweeper ordered by District of Houston

Street sweeper of the kind that will soon make its appearance locally thanks to its purchase by the District of Houston. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

A new street sweeper will be making its way to Houston following a District of Houston council decision that maintaining the one the District now has does not make any financial sense.

At $379,068, which works out to $350,000 plus taxes, a 2022 Elgin Elgin Pelican model sweeper is cost effective given what is spent now each year to maintain a 2006 model and also to contract out sweeping.

That 2006 model, also a Pelican, was bought for $85,600 in 2014 and cost $31,191 in repair and maintenance costs last year and so far this year has cost $14,371.

“In addition, the District has been incurring coss to contract out sweeping services. In 2021 that cost was $32,000 and in 2022 to date has been $43,000,” District finance director Jennifer Larson outline in a memo considered by council at its June 7 meeting.

Delivery will take seven to eight months so, realistically, the new sweeper will be ready for service next spring.

Council had two options to pay for the 2022 Pelican — all at once from reserves and a District surplus or paying a certain amount from the reserves and surplus and borrowing the rest from the Municipal Finance Authority which can offer an attractive rate of interest.

Larson told council that financing a portion means the cost of the payments will be included in the District’s operating expenditures.

In the end, council decided to pay $130,000 outright and finance the remainder though the Municipal Finance Authority.

The model being purchased is powered by a John Deere 4.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The engine is also capable of operating on bio-diesel.

Manufactuer’s specifications indicate the hopper into which material will be deposited is 3.6 cubic yards in size and has a 9,000 pound capacity.