hat

New signage unveiled on Barrett Hat

The Morice Outdoor Recreation Society has been working to create a network of trails

Contributed article by Frank McDonald, Morice Outdoor Recreation Society

The Barrett Hat and Vallee Lake trail system is fast becoming one of the most popular hiking and recreation areas in the Valley.

The Morice Outdoor Recreation Society (MORS) has been working in conjunction with Rec Sites and Trails B.C. to create a network of trails, viewpoints and infrastructure that is readily accessible and family friendly. The trails on Barrett Hat are well signed and maintained with maps at strategic junctions.

The focal point is the view from the top of Barrett Hat, which was a fire look-out from about 1940 till the late 1960’s. In 2019, MORS erected a new shelter on top of the old fire look-out foundation, as well as a viewing platform and boardwalks along the Vallee Lake trails.

In September and October of this year, MORS installed benches in the Barrett Hat shelter and on view points along the Ridge Trail and the Hawthorn Spring Trail. The feature that will capture the attention of most visitors to “The Hat” are the new panorama signs.

Photos were taken of the mountains and vistas, and transformed into informative panels that were erected facing north, west and south. There is also a panel in the shelter that gives the history of the old fire look-out and some of the people who worked there.

If you choose to walk the Vallee Lake Wetland trails, you will find that the boardwalks there have been upgraded this year. These trails present a different experience than the views of Barrett Hat. As you wander along the lakeside and around the wetland, there are a viewing platform and boardwalks, as well as plenty of openings to give opportunities for viewing birds and wetland wildlife.

For those who may be interested in birds, Vallee Lake Wetlands trail became an international birding location in 2020. Currently 106 species have been spotted there.

 

hat

hat

Previous story
Letter to deputy minister latest step protesting B.C. Public Service vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

houston
Road conditions in the Houston area

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community

Adeana Young with her husband and four children at home during federal election night on Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Adeana Young)
Housing horror story from Haida Gwaii: Former federal Green Party candidate at risk of homelessness